Mario is involved in a strong controversy, the Mexican singer was allegedly accused of sexual abuse by four underage girls from Guadalajara, who attended one of their parties at their home in Acapulco.

“We arrived in Acapulco at a house, where there were many armed people. As soon as we got there, the driver took our cell phones from us. I did get angry because I had to talk to my mom, I told her that I could not be without communication, and she said: ‘It is because of Mario’s safety …’, but they no longer let us use the cell phone “: one of minor to publication.

The history of the minors, ensures that the party was full of alcohol and drugs, and that they woke up in the rooms with signs of abuse.

Mario was not silent, and immediately shared on Twitter a statement in which in addition to pleading not guilty, he assures that he will take legal action:

“It makes me very sad that someone can make such delicate accusations towards me with the intention of obtaining an economic benefit at the cost of damaging my image and career. Of course, I will not take it lightly. My team is analyzing what are the most appropriate measures, including taking legal action for defamation against the yellowing medium that published this and that is characterized by publishing false information. “

Official Statement pic.twitter.com/BeT4zwlUOt – Mario Bautista ♕ (@mariobautista_) March 31, 2020

Mario fans also came to his defense:

“Mario Bautista is the most wonderful human being that can exist. His smile gives me a billion years of life. “ “Thank you for reaching out to me even on my darkest days, you push thousands of people to follow their dreams.” “What’s up with what they are saying about Mario Bautista, I have been following his work since 2015 and since then there have always been people inventing or exaggerating some controversy, I know it is not perfect but it is not bad either and I would never force anyone to do something in against his will. “

