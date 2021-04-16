This is how Maribel Guardia responded to those who compared his face with that of Michael Jackson in this photo

Maribel guard yes she is a true lady in every sense of the word.

Despite the very strong criticism he received on social networks for his appearance, where they even compared his face with that of the deceased Michael jackson, the actress knew how to respond like the greats.

“Your mind believes everything you tell it, talk about abundance, talk about integrity, talk about wealth, love and faith“Was the message that Guardia shared on her Instagram account, and many understood that it was a clear response to those who had criticized her for the photo she uploaded where she can be seen in the company of her daughter-in-law Imelda Garza Tunón and her niece, sportscaster Bela Gool.

It should be noted that the “King of Pop”, at the time, was widely criticized for wearing a totally different face, after undergoing several cosmetic surgeries.

