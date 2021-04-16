This is how Maribel Guardia responded, they compared her to Michael Jackson | INSTAGRAM

Demonstrating that she is a lady in every sense of the word, Maribel Guardia responded like a queen to those who have made fun of her physical appearance, and compared her face to that of the famous Michael jackson, after sharing a picture with almost no makeup on.

The event happened three days ago, when, in the company of some of her closest friends, she went to get her proper manicure, having been delighted with the result of her hands, she did not hesitate to share how happy and flirtatious she felt at that time .

Although, its publication reached almost 50 thousand I like On the part of her loyal followers, who always fill her with compliments and compliments, unfortunately what happened on this occasion was the opposite.

To begin with, the beautiful and beloved Costa Rican appeared in the piece of entertainment almost unused. makeup, and making funny gestures, while showing off his new nails, this led to a large number of Internet users downloading his image and going immediately to create the famous memes, or simply to post your picture on your profile and make derogatory comments comparing your physical similarities to the deceased King of Pop.

These comparisons as a mockery were present until yesterday, when the beautiful actress decided to respond with finesse and education to those who are aware of her only to make negative comments and comparisons.

Posting a photograph with an elegant casual dress, and accompanying the beautiful image with this phrase: “Your mind believes everything you say to it, speak of abundance, speak of integrity, speak of wealth, love and faith.”

When reading the message from Guardia, many Internet users understood that it was a clear response to those who had criticized her for the photograph we mentioned above, implying to those who attacked her in this way that what Internet users say speaks more about who they are. them, that, of herself, actually, so she did not take more importance on the matter and continued to be charismatic and beautiful.

For this same reason, yesterday afternoon was dedicated to sharing with her loyal followers a series of images where she looks splendid with two designer dresses, which we will talk about on another occasion.