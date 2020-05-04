Mar Torres He has become one of the characters of today. The young woman confirmed a few days ago her break with Froilán, which returned her to the focus of the news in the midst of the quarantine. Mar is spending these days in Madrid, where she lives, in the company of her maternal family, and has left home these days to walk her dog. Now that you can also go sports and / or go for a walk, Mar Torres has not hesitated to put on his sports clothes and take a walk near his home. Wearing tights and a sports top, Mar was in the press. Honoring his sympathy, he was smiling, but did not speak of how he is after giving this interview. “It’s all right, I’m not going to talk about it”, she declares when asked about the end of her relationship with Froilán. The young woman is living some difficult days in Madrid. We must remember that the last time we saw Mar and Froilán together was on January 20. With the beginning of the quarantine, she decided to spend the days at her house in Madrid, while he traveled to the house of a friend in Malaga. After six years of relationship, Froilán and Mar Torres begin a new stage in their lives. However, The couple will have to see each other again next September, when they start a new year at the prestigious university where they are studying, The College for International Studies (CIS), where the ex-partner studies Marketing. The fact that she has had a relationship with the son of the Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar makes him have a very close relationship with his sister, Victoria Federica. However, this new stage in her life also begins with the null relationship with her. For now, they have stopped following each other on Instagram. This step of not being followed on social networks seems to be definitive and it is already interpreted as a total break not only with Froilán, but also with his entire family. They made the decision themselves not to spend these quarantine days together and now we understand why. Despite the fact that they were last seen together on January 20, soon after they decided to end their relationship.

Froilán’s cousins ​​also break relationship with Mar Torres

The fact of having maintained a relationship for six years with a person means that you also have a relationship with the close family and also with the not so close. This is what has happened to Mar Torres, who has met over the years with several members of the Royal Family. Between them, with their ex-partner’s cousins, Juan Valentine and Pablo Nicolás Urdangarin, who like any young man, also has profiles on Instagram. Of course, closed to the public. These meetings have caused them not only to have contact in each of the meetings they held, but they also began to follow each other on social networks. But after the break with Froilán, the children of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin decided to take a definitive step and stop following Mar Torres on social media. This step has not yet been taken by her, who continues to have among her “followers” the older children of Infanta Cristina.

