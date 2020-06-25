The plays of Luka Romero in the Argentine team (Infobae)

His name is on the main sports covers of major newspapers in the world and it is no wonder. Luka Romero He signed in statistics to become the youngest footballer to debut in the Spanish League after entering the last minutes of Mallorca’s defeat against Real Madrid on the 31st date. The boy of 15 years and 219 days old he was born in Mexico, grew up in Spain but his dream fulfilled is to defend the colors of the Argentina team, country where all their relatives live.

Precisely in his official presentation with the Albiceleste shirt he left some interesting pearls of his talent during the South American Sub 15 that was held in 2019 in Paraguay. Alejandro Saggese’s team fell in the final against Brazil in the definition by penalties after equalizing 1-1, but previously had had the important contribution of Romero to access until that instance.

The son of former midfielder Diego Romero was key in the premiere against Chile: attended the third goal defender Federico Sosa and scored the fourth after a clever robbery of a inattentive defender in a match that ended 6-0. However, the best of his potential was seen in the Río de La Plata classic against Uruguay on the second day: opened the account in a 2-0 victory with a powerful shot from outside the box that stopped the goalkeeper.

The young striker can move all over the attacking front, although he is mainly located as a winger. A little of his location showed in the debut against Merengue at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium: he moved on both sides of the field in the few minutes he was on the field of play. “It has been an unforgettable moment. Thanks to the entire coaching staff and Mallorca for giving me this opportunity. I’ll never forget this day« He wrote after its premiere on social networks.

The boy lived a few months in Mexico, while his father played in Alacranes de Durango. However, his upbringing was in Spain where Diego worked in recent years as a professional athlete in the rise of that country. While Real Madrid and Barcelona –He was selected in a test by that club– they tried to tempt him for his youth categories, Luka chose to join the formations of the Majorca because it is the area where they took root with their family.

“More than saying a lot to him on a tactical level, I tried to reassure him. I put my hand on his heart and he was going 2,000 revolutions, we are talking about a boy who is 15 years old. He is a boy who if we have put him there to play it is because we think he deserved it and that he has conditions. In training we are giving him encouragement and he is taking it and getting better every day ”, declared after his debut against Merengue, Vicente Romero, the coach who made him jump to the first team.

