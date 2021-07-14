This is how Luka Doncic prepared for the NBA 2k22

In this article we will be looking at how the Dallas Mavericks player prepared, Luka doncic for some shots of the 2k22 of the NBA.

Luka doncic The truth is that he seems a great actor, since he showed a lot of confidence for the shots and scenes of the video game of the NBA.



The base Luka doncic I take shots with a very striking suit, making some scenes of several, shoot you from many parts of the field.

Here the video:

Some behind-the-scenes action of @ luka7doncic prepping for # NBA2K22. 🔥 (🎥: @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/eosp25ET1n – theScore (@theScore) July 14, 2021

On the way Luka doncic had a very strange mask, and what could be observed is that it will be with for a character from the game in NBA.

Luka doncic will be the new cover of the video game of the NBA together with Dirk Nowitzki a very good decision from the league, since they are two great players and they deserve it.

This season Luka doncic averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game in the NBA with Dallas Mavericks.