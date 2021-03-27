This is how Luis Rey, father of Luis Miguel, liquidated Marcela Basteri | Instagram

On one of the most recent visits to the program Mhoni Seer would reveal how was the departure of the mother of singer Luis Miguel, one of the many mysteries that have always accompanied most of his life.

It was the Cuban seer, Mhoni, who recently revealed what would be the last moments in which Marcela basteri would be alive, shortly before meeting with the father of the call “Sun of Mexico“In Spain, the artist’s mother was at the mercy of her former husband,” Luis Rey, “says the star specialist.

“He threw her into the pool lifeless”

The famous astrologer reveals that “Luis Rey”, father and manager of the “Puerto Rican”, was responsible for ending the life of the woman of Italian origin and it would be he himself who was in charge of eliminating her from their lives after drowning her in a pool This is how Mhoni describes the unfortunate moment.

He (Luisito Rey) has been finishing the mother for the 20 million dollars, he drowns her, hangs her completely and throws her into the pool, says the expert of the stars.

Broadly speaking, the fortune teller describes how the tragedy that for several years has surrounded Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and what his family was at some point would have been.

The famous interpreter of “La Bikina” and other successes such as “La unconditional”, “When the sun warms up”, among many more, would be the reason why his father, Luis Rey, decided to end his wife’s life, he says. the clairvoyant of the show, the excessive ambition of the composer from Cádiz, Spain would reach the last consequences, he points out.

“It was for money”

Through his letter reading, Mhoni Vidente sheds light on one of the strongest secrets that would have remained in the shadows in the music environment, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, who little by little lost his loved ones starting with his mother, Marcela Basteri.

The prophet reveals that the entire dispute by the parents of the “Puerto Rican” revolved around a large amount of money, his spouse and mother of the “divo de México” wanted to return the sum to their son, which Luis Rey would prevent from cost of taking his life.

In recent years, various versions have emerged that people close to the family of the “music idol” will support the theories that indicate that Luis Gallego Sánchez, known as “Luis Rey”, was a “monster”, the series was first and now the prophet who finishes uncovering what was the personality of the man who gave life to “Luismi”.

He comes m @ t @ nd0 to the mother for the 20 million dollars, says the seer. Later, he leaves her abandoned in the pool, drowned in alcohol and thus pretends that it would have been an accidental woman, he explained.

However, the mysteries about these events seem to have no end, the true story is very strong, says the prophet who promised to continue revealing more about this dark part of the history of the music legend.

It was the actor Andrés García himself who, prior to the launch of the authorized series by Luis Miguel, Alejandro and Sergio’s brother, confessed that his own father, the three, who requested his help to end his wife’s life.

The Netflix series launched in 2018, portrayed much of the life of the naturalized singer in Mexico, the story went beyond fiction, capturing the complex relationship that existed in his family environment, as well as Luis Rey’s desire to take over the star in which he would have turned his eldest son as well as the plans he devised to eliminate Marcela, whom he came to consider a hindrance to his purposes in his son’s career.