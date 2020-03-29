Although it generally offers image and fashion tips, Michelle Salas reveals that the COVID-19 quarantine has caused her to change some habits in recent days and although at first it cost her some work, she is happy with the result and for this reason she has challenged her followers to follow her example.

Through her Instagram account, the daughter of Luis Miguel shared a photograph of her without a drop of makeup and created the Makeup Free Challenge encouraging women to show themselves to who they are and at the same time let their skin recover from the damage caused by powders, blushes and masks.

“I tell you that I have let my skin breathe the last few days of makeup and creams. I think we are so used to seeing ourselves with makeup or filters that we are afraid to show our perfect imperfections. I’m a fan of makeup and filters, but lately I think sometimes less is more ”, Michel wrote next to the image that already has more than 20 thousand likes.

Although so far there is no evidence that anyone has accepted the challenge, you can see hundreds of comments from her followers, who point out that she does not need to smear anything on her face to look pretty; In addition, they asked him to make a video in which he appeared singing a song by his father to hear his voice.

