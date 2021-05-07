This is how Luis Miguel was as father in the few years he lived with his children

Despite the fact that La Chule is very secretive when it comes to talking about her children’s father and her break with him, now some details of Luis Mi in his role as father are beginning to be revealed.

Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula are the main reason why Aracely does not want her story with ‘El Sol’ to reach the screen. (The Grosby Group)

A few days ago the version also circulated that Aracely had reached an economic agreement for her image to be used in the following seasons of the Netflix series, however, her lawyer denied it to Who.

“My answer is simple: it is absolutely false. The position of the lady Arambula it is exactly the same, its position is firm. There is no authorization whatsoever and there has been no negotiation of any kind, “he explained, through WhatsApp Pous, which had already said, exclusively to this medium, that there was only an approach of part of the production.

A few days ago, the lawyer explained that on one occasion the managers of the popular Netflix series tried to get closer to Aracely to propose that she allow her love affair with Micky to be addressed in some of the upcoming seasons of the series, but from that point on she refused.