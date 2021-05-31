This is how Luis Miguel found out about Michelle and Asensi’s romance

In the latest biography of Luis Miguel It is narrated that shortly after Michelle and Alejandro were captured together in Los Angeles, El Sol found out about their relationship and stopped talking to Asensi: “While in Las Vegas, Michelle commented to Alexander that his father had already found out that they were together and according to witnesses he was very nervous.

“… It’s obvious, he just found out that you were with his daughter and neither you nor she had told him. You are his best friend and his manager, how do you want him to take it?” Said a mutual friend to Asensi when he complained that Luis Miguel I no longer wanted to receive it.

Asensi and Michelle in July 2008, four months after the relationship had been uncovered. (Grosby Group)

In the end, Luis Miguel and his daughter overcame the situation, but the Micky-Asensi broke forever.