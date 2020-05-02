The national coach Luis Enrique is clear that“the individual message”the player “is the best in the world” and that he uses it regularly when someone new arrives at the national team and puts a video on it to explain “why” he called him.

“The individual message is the best message in the world. When a new one arrives at the national team, we make a video, sit down and tell him why I bring him,” said Luis Enrique in an interactive talk with the national coaches from other categories andJosé Francisco Molina, RFEF sports director, and Francisco José Hernández, technical director.

The Asturian invited his colleagues to do this “comprehensive examinationof what is good for “a player.” Focus on what you can improve and you will see the input that is going to give the kid, he is going to freak out, “he stressed.

“Be faithful to what you feel,” said the coach of the Absolute, for which “first and main“It is knowing what to play.” What game when I have the ball, to make the field big to what everyone feels and depending on what they have can do, “he explained.

But where Gijón insisted is “when not” he has the ball, where he believes that it is necessary to be “consistent” with what is asked of the player. “We can’t ask him much because we don’t have time or work. You have to have the ball as long as possible and then the opponent has theless time possible“he commented.

“How can we do that? I don’t believe in withdrawal, I believe inattackand I base everything on the attack, on pressing, and I am convinced that this guarantees that when he does it fairly well, reducing the time of action with the ball makes the rival make many mistakes, “he reflected.

For Luis Enrique, “it is very important howtrainers“being able to find where you feel” at ease, whether from your own experience, the position you played in, your mindset, your identity or what you feel as a coach. “” You must be credible and feel good about yourself. All, or almost all, are going to kick us out, but they kick you out with your letters, “he said, while acknowledging that the coaches are lucky to” be able to choose the profile “of their footballers.

In the talk they wereLuis de la Fuente,U21 coach,Santi Denia(Sub-19), Pablo Amo (Sub-18), David Gordo (Sub-17) and Julen Guerrero (Sub-15 and Sub-16). Santi Denia remarked to Luis Enrique that “everyone” wants to have “the ball”. “The profile of players we choose is to have it, to attack. Putting pressure after loss is vital,” he said.

“We find players who do not have defensive habits because they are not forced in their clubs nor do they work because their coaches do not see it as necessary because they are so superior normally,” he added.David Gordo.

Julen GuerreroHe stressed that he usually points to “a series of deficiencies with which 14-15 year old players come, who are gradually improving them”, citing, among others, “physical condition”. “They can’t keep up with the pace of international matches,” he admitted.

For his part, José Francisco Molina recalled that the Absoluta internationals “are very good, but they also have their shortcomings.” “And if you godowngradingthey are more, but we have to be aware that at 15 years of age it is normal, we cannot expect him to be an artist at all levels, “he warned. Francis Hernández acknowledged that they must” insist on having better regular competitions so that when the boys come they are much better prepared. “

.