This is how Ludwika Paleta celebrates the professional success of her son, Nicolás

A few days ago, Ludwika Paleta was a guest on the program that journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda has on YouTube, in the broadcast she gave a sincere interview where she shared how she lived after her divorce from Nicolás’s father, Plutarco Haza.

Emiliano Salinas and Ludwika Paleta (Getty Images)

“I was very young, I had a small child for whom I had to be well and also I wanted more things, I did not want to stay at home crying, I wanted to enjoy life, I was in a great moment ”, he commented.

In addition, he took advantage of an interview with the journalist to reveal his current relationship with businessman Emiliano Salinas Occelli, son of former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, whom he married in 2013.

“I had the great fortune of meeting a wonderful man. We love each other, we enjoy ourselves, we laugh together, we fall in love and we have beautiful children; I always say that if people knew Emiliano they would stop saying so much nonsense,” he stressed.