This is how Lucas Giolito reacted to Carlos Rodón’s no-hitter

Lucas Giolito, Chicago pitcher White sox, did not hesitate to react to his partner’s no-hitter Carlos Rodon on Wednesday, these two being historical figures of this organization of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Through his Twitter, Lucas Giolito He did not hesitate to post a congratulatory reaction to his partner on his profile Carlos Rodon, this by getting a no-hitter, no-run game with the White sox against the Cleveland Indians in the MLB 2021.

“CARLITOOOOOOOOOO🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”, that was the reaction of Giolito to the no-hitter of Rodon.

Here is the report:

CARLITOOOOOOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/9N3xgYc0CT – Lucas Giolito (@ LGio27) April 15, 2021

So much Rodon, What Giolito are in the history of these White sox, these after being the last two pitchers of this organization to achieve this feat of the no-hitter in baseball of the Las Big leagues and this in consecutive campaigns.

Furthermore, these two pitchers of the White sox have starred in two of the last four hitless, no-run games in the MLB, arms that make it clear that this organization goes for everything in the best baseball in the world.