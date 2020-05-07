© @lorenagomez_ – Instagram

René Ramos Gómez, the singer’s first child and René Ramos, was born on May 2 in Madrid filling the couple with happiness.

The singer lived her first Mother’s Day with great emotion and shared her first words about her newly released motherhood. “Nothing compares to this magical feeling,” he says.

Lorena Gómez and René Ramos are already enjoying their first child together. The singer and the sports representative welcomed her son René at the Viamed Sta. Angela de la Cruz hospital in Madrid on May 2, who weighed 3,440 kgs at birth. “Welcome, son! The best of life, life. I love you, @lorenagomez_ ❤”, the footballer’s brother Sergio Ramos wrote after the birth of his baby with an image of the newborn.

The couple is happy with their offspring and, three days after giving birth, Lorena and her little René went home. The singer, a new mom, is happy with her newborn and is using her Instagram profile to tell how she is living these first days with her baby.

© @lorenagomez_ – Instagram

Lorena Gómez shares the photo of the hand of her son René

One of the first images that Lorena Gómez has shared with her baby is a beautiful image of the newborn’s hand held by her own hand with a love song in the background. And it is that little René has stolen his mother’s heart and she has already shared what one of her first musical naps has been like because the singer has already shown the ‘trick’ she uses to sleep her little one.

“Like this. Always. Our special naps I love you my boy! #Enunanube This song turned into a lullaby is included in an album released by @marcanthony ‘Marc Anthony for babies’. I recommend it mommy! “Lorena wrote next to the video of the beautiful moment when she sings to her son René. It is the most tender video you will see today!