“I am not particularly interested in continuing to get involved with those people who should be in prison!”: Lizbeth Rodríguez says about her controversy with Juan de Dios Pantoja.

It was last April when Lizbeth Rodríguez exposed the infidelities of Juan de Dios Pantoja to Kimberly Loaiza, starting a strong controversy with sex videos included, and that seems to finally come to an end.

During the controversy, Lizbeth and Juan de Dios were interviewed by Dalas Review, another famous influencer who has a famous YouTube channel, where he allowed them to tell their version of the story; However, Lizbeth assures that Dalas was sold to Juan de Dios.

« I have never accepted money from a youtuber to make a favorable or unfavorable criticism … no matter how much money Juan de Dios has, he does not have enough money to buy me »: Dalas wrote. Juan de Dios added: « What nonsense to think that I bought @DalasReview, he is one of the most sincere types that exists on the platform, I don’t think he will lose his reputation for money. »

This is how Lizbeth Rodríguez ends her war against Juan de Dios Pantoja

Tired of the controversy, Lizbeth wants to close the chapter with Juan de Dios, with this message on Twitter:

“I am not particularly interested in continuing to get involved with those people who should be in prison! It is one thing to have media disagreements and even gossip, but there are deplorable things that have been revealed that I would rather walk away from! I end here. Now it turns out that if I say that someone sleeps with ‘a certain person’ (because he said so himself) it is false! But if these men come to say that I slept with someone, without the slightest proof, if it is true? Any idea why? «

Do you think this is really the end of the controversy?

