This is how Liverpool will reconcile with their fans after the Super League controversy

05/21/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Liverpool will try to apologize to their fans after joining the Super League project without their consent. As reported by the English club, they have made decisions to resolve the controversy that was generated before the English clubs finally decided to withdraw in the creation of the new competition.

Thus, Liverpool have decided to create a fans’ council from next season, 2021-22, for decision-making that must be assumed in the future. The ‘reds’ will include this consultation process in the club’s bylaws after holding meetings with representatives of some fans.

Billy hogan, Liverpool CEO, also highlighted the importance of fan forums in making this decision. “While these changes are significant, it is important to emphasize that the current fan forums have also performed incredibly well since they were introduced four years ago.& rdquor ;.

Some English clubs that left the Super League have also made similar decisions. For his part, Tottenham has raised to have fans within the board of the club to make joint decisions. Given the disagreement of many fans with the creation of the competition, Manchester United Y Chelsea They would also be proposing similar initiatives.