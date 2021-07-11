This is how Lionel Messi’s sons celebrated the Argentine title

The Argentine national team beat the Brazilian national team 1-0 in the final of the Copa América 2021, at the Maracanã Stadium, and the sons of Lionel Messi celebrated their first title with their father’s Albiceleste.

Through his social networks, Antonella Rocuzzo, Lionel Messi’s partner, shared a video in which the little Mateo, Thiago and Ciro appear encouraging the Argentine National Team.

The three little ones are shown each one wearing a different Argentina National Team shirt, while they sing the famous “Let’s go, Argentina; come on, let’s win; that this quilombera band does not stop encouraging you “

Due to the situation in South America due to the Coronavirus, Lionel Messi’s family, and those of the other players, did not make the trip to the city of Rio de Janeiro, to go to the Maracana.

This triumph in the final against Brazil marks Lionel Messi’s first title with the senior team, after previously losing three Copa América finals and one World Cup final.

