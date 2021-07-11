This is how Lionel Messi raised the Copa América (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi won his first title with the Argentine National Team after defeating the Brazilian National Team in the final of the Copa América 2021, thus breaking a streak of four lost finals.

With an annotation by Ángel Di María, the Argentine National Team prevailed against Brazil and through its social networks the Copa América shared the moment in which Messi raised his first cup with the Albiceleste.

“HERE’S THE CUP! Lionel Messi raised the CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica and unleashed the madness of @Argentina “

After receiving the cup, Lionel Messi had a little moment “alone” with the trophy, which he kissed before joining the rest of his teammates to start the festivities.

This is the fifth final that Leo Messi plays with the Argentine National Team and the first that he manages to win, after losing to Brazil and Chile (twice) in the Copa América and once against Germany in the World Cup.

