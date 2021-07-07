This is how Lionel Messi lived the penalties vs Colombia (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi’s Argentina National Team made it to the final, after defeating the Colombian National Team on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes and with a ’10’ in games and penalties, the Albiceleste begins to excite.

A different Lionel Messi was the one that was seen in this penalty shootout, as the Argentine showed that he is more involved than ever in his role as leader and seeks to command the team towards the coveted title of the Copa América.

Thanks to an exclusive camera from Lionel on the penalty shoot-out, we were able to realize how committed he is to his teammates and after scoring his goal, he was there for all his collectors.

Messi was seen encouraging De Paul for failing and Lautaro and Paredes for scoring, always approaching the player before reaching the half court.

In addition, as never seen before, Messi was caught facing his former teammate Yerry Mina, whom he faced after missing the penalty, asking him to ‘dance now’.

Undoubtedly the hero of the night was goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, whom Messi encouraged from midfield and celebrated his hits and saves but it cannot be denied that he feels a different vibe with Lionel as leader and this time he will not let go so easily. Copa América 2021 title.