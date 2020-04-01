The singer prepares her return to the stage after more than 10 years of absence. This is how he looked before his retirement

Lindsay Lohan She was one of those actresses who started her career from a very young age, after starring in the children’s movie Game of Twins. the actress became a phenomenon and he gradually scaled up to make a career in acting and music. The film that marked it Heavy Girls is still one of the favorites of many and reminds us of a better stage of Lohan. And is that several scandals gradually ruined his promising career and his problems with the law and addictions didn’t help much.

Now it seems that Lindsay is looking to reform and remake your music careerThe announcement that shocked her fans was given through her social networks. Could the 33-year-old singer be able to rescue her success again?

And it is that in 2005, before she retired from the stage, the problems that led her to move away from the artistic medium began to be predicted. At the time he said goodbye to his characteristic red mane and painted her hair black.

In a presentation he gave at that year’s AMAs, he performed his songs “Confessions of a Broken Heart” and “Edge of Seventeen”. He was only 19 years old but was already coming off major hits like “Speak”, released in 2004.

The free and rebellious style with which he presented himself to his fans was what made them fall in love. In the beginning, the singer was only wearing jeans and without much makeup.

Who knows what the singer has in mind for her next phase, but everyone has their eyes on her.

