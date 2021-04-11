This is how LaLiga remains after the classic

04/10/2021 at 11:10 PM CEST

LaLiga goes red hot after the classic. Barça has not been able to score in Valdebebas and Real Madrid has added three vital points for their aspirations to win the title. The blaugrana will now have to cut this distance in the eight days that remain with the front of the table tighter than ever.

The whites have added three points with which they tie with the colchoneros in terms of points, but are placed, thanks to the difference in goals, in first position. Both Madrid teams have the same 66 points, with 30 matches played by Zidane’s team and one less by Atlético, who must play this Sunday at Betis..

Barça, for its part, which had the opportunity to be the leader in a virtual way, but also at the scoring level, is left with 65 points, the same as it had before starting the match. In this way, he remains one point behind Atlético, which must be measured against Betis, and Real Madrid, which surpasses them in the table. There are still eight days to play for those who have played the classic, so there is nothing decided, although it is clear that the result of the match between Barça and Real Madrid tightens LaLiga even more.