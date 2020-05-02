That LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation must understand each other no one doubts. But not only for a political issue between the two most important institutions of Spanish football. Also for the enormous contribution that professional football represents for the rest of the categories dependent on the federation and the professional arbitration itself.

The Palacio de Viana agreement implies that professional football will pay about 60 million euros to the RFEF every season, either via the Coordination Agreement signed last summer and valid for five seasons or through the Royal Decree of Centralized Sale that has just been modified by the Council of Ministers.

Via coordination agreement, LaLiga agrees to pay 1,334,624.43 euros per season to meet the expenses caused by professional clubs in the federal activity. Amount paid by the agency in July of each year and will be reviewed annually.

To this amount we add other 8,731,595.74 euros that the RFEF, as established by the agreement itself, will allocate to grassroots football, and preferably also, through the Autonomous Community Federations and their affiliated clubs. These amounts are paid in two payments that LaLiga makes on December 15 and June.

Then there is the LaLiga game aimed directly at helping the Segunda B clubs participating in the Copa del Rey, which amounts to 4,950,684.64 euros, also paid in two installments in December and June.

In women’s football, the contribution of the employers through the Coordination Agreement is also present. In particular, 2,500,000 euros are also divided into two payments.

Even more are the games where LaLiga collaborates financially via a coordination agreement with the RFEF. Another one is the data collaboration agreement where LaLiga contributes 379,845.69 euros.

And then there is the money that LaLiga allocates to the entire arbitration settlement under the agreement of August 1, 2018 and which is also valid for five years. In total this season will be 23,167,735 million euros with an increase of 5% per year to which must be added 1,950,000 in concept of Social Security that the employer will also pay at the time that the arbitrators start to have a contract with the RFEF and discharged from Social Security.

Something that could already be a reality next season once it has been approved by the Delegated Commission of the RFEF and only the approval of the Directive Commission of the CSD remains. This would mean that the 2020/2021 season the total amount will approach, considering all concepts to 26 million euros for professional arbitration. Then en total are more than 40 million what the League pays the RFEF for the Coordination agreement.

And to all these amounts we must now add this 1% increase to the already existing contribution (also 1%) that the League allocates to the RFEF through the Royal Decree of Centralized Sale.

As LALiga announced at the time, this represents an increase of 17 million plus another six more derived from the commercialization of the Cup rights and that will be allocated to amateur football, to the improvement of sports facilities and improvement of the competitiveness of the categories non-professionals.

All these concepts added together imply that right now the League pays 58,064,483 million euros to the RFEF in addition to these six million included by the Copa del Rey and without accounting for the referees’ Social Security. When this occurs, the amount will exceed sixty million euros from next season.

To this we add the 30 million that the RFEF has signed by the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, which means that the Federation that presides already starts with an assured income Luis Rubiales of about 100 million euros in these two items alone.

