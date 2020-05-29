The American singer Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala, in New York (USA). . . / Justin Lane / File

Doing wearing personal protective equipment against coronavirus does not mean that you have to lose your style. This was demonstrated by Lady Gaga, who showed off her pink and spiked mask, on her Instagram account.

Last Wednesday, the New York-born singer handed out her latest footage, Chromatic to record stores. With a white sweatshirt, and his phosphorescent pink face maskMade to order and featuring the logo of her LP, the singer took pictures of herself in a trailer that featured the cover of her album.

“Delivering #Chromatica to all retailers around the world … in Chromatica time and distance don’t exist”Said the interpreter on her Instagram account.

Some noted fans pointed out their desire to have a mouthpiece similar to that of the songwriter, however it is not for sale.

Lady Gaga distributed her material to record stores (Photo: Instagram / Ladygaga)

However, the designer Michel Ngo have a similar mask, only without the logo of the material by Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the singer’s real name. The mouthpiece costs $ 150. According to the page, all proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles Food Bank..

In the meantime, the designer showed his emotion on his Instagram account where he described the moment in which his idol wore one of his clothes, like something incredible.

“Gaga saved my life and released my creative spirit […] And now I have been living this incredible journey and having my name attached to the launch of Chromatic, even with a simple mask, is everything I could have dreamed of. ⁣My heart is still beaming and dancing around the galaxy and tonight, on the eve of #CHROMATIC, I am so happy to share this moment with the world and FINALLY experience this long-awaited masterpiece together with my family, friends and Monster Fam “Said the designer.

The singer managed a trailer for the deliveries (Photo: Instagram / Ladygaga)

In addition to this, the sweatshirt that the singer used is from designer Scott Studenberg, who made the jacket especially for Lady Gaga.

“I love you Scott Studenberg, thanks for my handmade outfit, you did it with your hands and it was still wet when I got it and still put it on. Really made with love. You are the best ”, expressed the actress also on her social network.

As a promotional part of her new album, the 34-year-old singer released this Thursday “Sour Candy“, Which he performs with the k-pop group Blackpink and that is part of the cast of songs from the sixth studio album.

The designer of the mouth mask left an emotional message of what it meant for the singer to use her products (Photo: Instagram / Ladygaga)

The song joins the current single from the album, “Rain On Me”, in which Gaga performed alongside Ariana Grande, and which has already become Spotify’s biggest debut in 2020, reaching number one on the world charts and on the famous song platform in the United States.

It has also reached the First place on iTunes charts in 29 countries and on Apple’s global chart, in addition to setting a record for the highest volume of streams in a single day of an exclusively female collaboration in the history of Spotify. The video, which was released last Friday, has exceeded 53 million views.

“Sour Candy” and “Rain On Me” will not be the singer’s only collaborations, since she also invited Elton John to participate in the album. ANDThis will be available from Friday 29 at midnight after a long wait for the postponement he suffered due to the pandemic.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Lady Gaga debuts “Sour Candy” with Blackpink before releasing her sixth album

Lady Gaga presents “Chromatica” and Ghibli arrives on HBO

New album, new love and new era for Lady Gaga, the most intense artist of recent times

Lady Gaga and Michael Jordan choose their works, he is Argentine and dazzles in the world with his virtual paintings