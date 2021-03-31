This is how La Rojita’s path remains in the U21 European Championship

03/30/2021

The Spanish Under-21 team already knows the path that the European Under-21 will bring. After beating the Czech Republic team 2-0, with a double from Levantine Dani Gómez. In this way, the ‘Rojita’ qualifies for the final phase as the first of group B, with seven points. Second will be Italy, with five, while the Czech Republic and Slovenia are eliminated.

With the first position in their pockets, Luis de la Fuente’s men will face off against the second in group D. At the moment their rival in the quarterfinals would be Croatia, although the four teams could finish the qualifying phase in second place . The final outcome will be known on Wednesday, Starting at 6:00 p.m., the matches of this group are played, Croatia – England and Switzerland – Portugal.

The group is led by the Portuguese with a full of victories and six points, but the Croatian and Swiss teams are tied at three points. England still have options to qualify for second, despite not having released their locker.

The final phase of the European Under-21 will kick off on May 31, with the quarterfinals, the semifinals will be played on June 3 and the final will be held on June 6. The Spanish team will have the possibility of revalidating the title it won in 2019 against Germany. In fact, the ‘Rojita, is the team that has been crowned the most times in Europe, along with the Italian (five).