This is how La Roja reaches its last chance to qualify for the second round of the Euro

06/21/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In the absence of a date for the group stage of the Euro 2020, Spain she’s not yet qualified for the knockout stage. Therefore, their third and final match of the opening fraction of the tournament against Slovakia will define his pass, or not, to the round of 16, although a priori is favorite to achieve it.

In this regard, La Roja have played six games against the Slovaks, achieving four victories, a draw and a defeat. Thanks to this, as well as due to the existing gap between the quality levels of both schools, bookmakers rate their win at 1.2, unlike the 17 euros that your defeat is paid Y at 6.5 a possible tie is paid.

However, the performance of the national team in the current edition does not lie and, for the moment, Slovakia is above Spain in Group E, with 3 points out of 2. In this way, although it continues to assume that the set of Luis Enrique You will experience enough awakening to qualify, and it also seems that it will not be that easy.

Finally, we remember that the dispute between Spain Y Slovakia this will occur June 23 at 6:00 p.m..