© Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant He is demonstrating an integrity that borders on the heroic throughout this complicated 2020.

Due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic, it is a rare year for everyone: let’s not forget the saying of leap year, sinister year. But without a doubt, the strength of the wife of Kobe Bryant, who already in January lost her husband and daughter Gigi in a terrible plane crash, she is worthy of admiration.

© Provided by People en Espanol

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant as a family

Despite the fact that she recently closed her instagram account and that of her daughter Natalia to the public again to try to make the process of their mourning less overwhelming than it already is, she does not stop in her efforts to do justice as far as possible. possible.

In addition to suing the helicopter company for recklessness and the police, for allowing some of its members to start circulating photos of the horrific incident and the bodies of the deceased, Kobe Bryant’s widow She is now determined to get Congress to pass a helicopter safety bill under the name « Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act. »

© Provided by People en Espanol

Vanessa Bryant / Instagram

In a statement released this week on CNN, this mom-courage was forceful: « I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that improves the safety of helicopters operating in this country. »

According to her: « I think there is a possibility that Kobe and Gianna they were still alive today if their helicopter had the security equipment required by this pending federal legislation, « he accused.

© Provided by People en Espanol

REXFeatures / Shutterstock / The Grosby Group

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN indicated that this new law would require helicopters carrying six or more passengers to have an alert system, terrain alert, a flight data recorder and a cabin voice recorder.

If Kobe Bryant’s widow succeeds in bringing this law into effect, it would certainly be a beautiful tribute to the memory of her husband and daughter: “To have the names of Kobe and Gianna associated with this federal law that has the potential to save countless lives, would be an appropriate tribute to his memory, « he said.

MORE NEWS ON MSN:

She is Vanessa, Kobe Bryant’s wife of Mexican origin (Source: Referee)

Gallery