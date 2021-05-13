This is how King Felipe VI received the last soldiers of Afghanistan

King Felipe VI received the last 24 soldiers stationed in Afghanistan at the Torrejón de Ardoz base (Madrid), in a ceremony in which the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, he has asked “forgiveness” if any relative of the 102 Spaniards killed in the mission “has not felt sufficiently supported.”

“Lord, mission accomplished”, The commander of the Operations Command, General Francisco Braco, has told the king, when the monarch has received the troops at the foot of the track together with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. In addition to greeting the newly arrived military one by one, a tribute was paid to the fallen, a preview of the event that Defense is preparing for next June in which it will pay tribute to the 102 Spaniards who died throughout 19 years of mission in the Asian country.

In his speech, Robles thanked the 27,100 soldiers who have participated in this mission, the longest in which Spain has participated and with which the country, has said, “owes a debt of gratitude.”

Spain owes “a debt of gratitude” to the military who have participated in this mission.

And he has transferred his commitment to work so that they are “essential protagonists” of recent history and their work in pursuit of the “peace and security” of Spain is valued. Felipe VI visited Spanish troops in Afghanistan in June 2008, when he was still Prince of Asturias.

The Defense Ministry has also welcomed the military through its official Twitter profile, where it has acknowledged that the mission in Afghanistan “has been one of the most demanding,” according to the message. “It has also shown the great professionalism with which it was carried out and the effort to contribute to security in the country”, adds the Ministry, to conclude with a “Welcome!”.