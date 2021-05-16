This is how Kim Kardashian copes with her new stage as a single

Three months after she formally filed for divorce, Kris Jenner’s most famous daughter is going through an unbeatable period in her day to day life, dedicating herself body and soul to her offspring -North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm- and for course to the numerous projects that she has in her bedroom to underpin her success as an entrepreneur, designer and ‘queen of reality shows’, without forgetting the future conclusion of her university studies in law. So much work explains, among other things, that Kim is not as active as usual in her social networks.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)