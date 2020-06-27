With this new digital alternative, Kia aims to offer vehicle information at the moment using artificial intelligence

Seeking to continue offering efficient and alternative solutions that simplify the lives of drivers, Kia returns to make use of technology and decides to join Google Cloud and Megazone, creating a new, easier way to access the owner’s manual his cars, instead of having to resort to the classic book provided by the vehicle agency.

With this new digital alternative, Kia intends to offer vehicle information at the moment using artificial intelligence.

According to the Motorpasión portal, said technology will work just by opening the photographic camera from our smartphone, which will scan and will automatically offer the requested vehicle information.

This is how the Kia Interactive Manual will work.

Credit: Courtesy Kia.

In 2017, Kia had already implemented this technology, however, the use of the application was limited as it required to measure all designs and switches for each new model.

Google and Megazone they focused on recognizing symbols on the buttons to make the application compatible with any new model, since the symbols on the vehicles are universal, thus allowing the application to be used anywhere in the world.

So, for example, if a driver scans the cruise control symbol on the steering wheel with a smart phone, the platform will recognize the image through server communication and thus on the smart phone it will be displayed. Instantly a video explaining the detailed functions of the system.

It also provides a symbol index and warning indicator index, which provides an illustrated list of symbols on the car and instrument cluster warning lights and their respective definitions.

Kia motors He plans to develop more convenience services that incorporate innovative smart technologies through his collaborative experience with Google Cloud, while said application will be launched in the coming months.

**********

It may interest you.