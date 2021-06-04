This is how Kendall Jenner dresses to play tennis



Kendall Jenner.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Now that the good temperatures have arrived and that period begins in which the most important tennis tournaments in the world, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which will be played next month, are concentrated, Model Kendall Jenner has starred in a new advertising campaign for the firm Alo Yoga, which by the way is also an image Georgina Rodriguez, which aims to promote the most classic skirts of women’s tennis as the new star outfit for the summer months, either to practice this sport or for daily use in the hottest weeks.

Kim Kardashian’s stepsister, one of the most sought-after mannequins in the world, appears precisely on a tennis court to unveil one of the most striking outfits in the collection, one dominated by the lime green color. The artistic nature of the photo and the good reception that its stylistic proposal has had among Internet users have led to the star of the catwalks to receive almost five million ‘likes’ with a beautiful snapshot signed by the renowned photographer Daniel Regan.

Although Kendall has preferred not to hold a racket for such a successful photo shoot, her fondness for this sport so fashionable in these months of the year is well known, although it should not be forgotten that the model has also traditionally practiced volleyball and athletics. In this last discipline, Caitlyn Jenner, the model’s progenitor, stood out during her award-winning sports career, as she won the gold medal in the decathlon modality at the Montreal Olympic Games held in 1976.

