This is how Kaley Cuoco reacts to the banned scene of Batman and Catwoman

The star who voices Harley Quinn in the animated series, Kaley Cuoco, has reacted to the controversy about the forbidden oral sex scene in said series. Earlier this week, it was revealed that DC vetoed an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman, despite the series being rated R.

In her previous Instagram stories, Cuoco referenced the story with a simple “LOL!” together with him.

In case you missed it, co-showrunner Justin Halpern recently spoke in a Variety interview about the development process for the show. Halpern told Variety: “It’s incredibly rewarding and free to use characters that are considered villains because you have so much more leeway. A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley Quinn,’ we had a moment where Batman was giving Catwoman oral sex, and DC said to us, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t do that at all.’ They were like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ Selfish lovers? ‘And they said,’ No, we have to sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman does that.

As for the star of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, it seems that he has not wanted to get into more controversy or “get wet” much with the subject.

