This is how Jupiter’s mysterious “spot of Clyde” has changed in one year

Juno captured the transformation of the Clyde spot, a detail of Jupiter’s atmosphere discovered by an amateur astronomer in 2020.

Storms bigger than Earth that drag on for centuries, lightning accompanied by hail with ammonia that blazes from space and clouds that sweep past the gas giant at more than 360 kilometers per hour: behind the spectacular photographs of Jupiter’s atmosphere taken by NASA’s Juno probe since 2016, hides a turbulent and changing world.

The most recent proof of this has been captured by Juno during its most recent flyby (the 33rd since the start of the mission) near the Jovian clouds. On this occasion, the space probe paid special attention to the area of ​​the gas giant known as clyde stain, a “cloud column formed by material emanating from the upper layers of the Jovian atmosphere, just southeast of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.”

Clyde’s stain gets the surname of amateur astronomer Clyde Foster, author of his discovery on May 31, 2020 from the city of Centurion in South Africa. Although Jupiter is one of the planets known since ancient times, Galileo was the first person to observe the planet in detail in January 1610, thanks to his invention of the telescope.

This is what the south pole of Jupiter looks like captured by the Juno space probe 52 thousand kilometers away. In it, cyclones of more than a thousand kilometers in diameter are formed.

Half a century later, Robert Hooke was the first person to notice the presence of a cloudy atmosphere with spots on Jupiter in 1664; However, the Italian astronomer Giovanni Cassini is considered a pioneer in recording the Great Red Spot (GMR), the longest and most massive storm known in the Solar System.

It may interest you: This is the best place in the Solar System to create a human colony outside the Earth

Despite centuries of human observation of the largest planet in our cosmic neighborhood, Clyde Foster was the first person to register the stain which now bears his name, located southeast of the Great Red Spot.

On June 2, 2020, just two days after its discovery, Juno flew closely over the Clyde spot, providing observations that helped NASA learn more about its composition.

In her last observation made on April 15, 2021, Juno confirmed that the Clyde stain has turned away from the GMR and it has become a “complex structure” that NASA calls “folded filamentous region”, in addition to now having “the twice the latitude and three times the longitude of the original location, and it has the potential to persist for an extended period of time ”.

Comparison between the two observations of the Clyde spot. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS.

Image processing by Kevin M. Gill © CC BY.

Although Jupiter does not have a surface like the rocky planets of the Solar System, it is likely that underneath its dense atmosphere made up mostly of hydrogen and helium, there is a solid core, probably the size of our planet.

Knowing more about its interior will reveal new clues about the origin of our Solar SystemHence, in early 2021, NASA decided to extend the Juno mission until September 2025.

Now read:

No: the signal detected by NASA from Jupiter does not come from an extraterrestrial civilization

NASA captures a natural radio signal from Venus