This is how Juan Soler enjoys his time as a grandfather

It was last month when the actor published the first photographs of his granddaughter on his Instagram stories. “I love you always,” wrote the interpreter in an image in which the baby is observed taking a nap.

Juan Soler met his granddaughter by video call. (Instagram / Juan Soler)

The proud mother also dedicated a message to her daughter, revealing some details of the delivery. “03/17 Alfonsina, my little Leoncita. You couldn’t wait and you left four weeks before, they took care of you for a couple of days until you could come home with mom and dad. They were difficult days, being able to see you only two hours a day, getting home and not being there ”.

“But everything happened, and I can’t explain the happiness and peace I feel, it doesn’t enter my body. You came to finish perfecting my world, you totally turned it upside down and I’m sure I have nothing more to ask of life. You are the most perfect gift that I could receive. I love you from the first day I knew you existed and it will be like that until my last day. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest person on the planet, ”the 29-year-old wrote.