This is how José Eduardo Derbez reacted to the alleged rivalry between his girlfriend and his ex

Finally, the young actor gave his opinion on the new look of his current girlfriend and on the supposed resemblance to the hair color that his ex uses: “Not that, as I understand it, Barbara has the color orange and the other one is red. , nothing to see, “he concluded.

José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay (Instagram / paoladalay_2203)

It was last week when Paola Dalay used her Instagram account to share her change of look with her followers: “Did you like the change of look? I loved him, “wrote the young woman who has been the actor’s girlfriend for a year and five months, as she revealed to her followers.

Although the actor had preferred to take their relationship away from the public eye, it was in February of this year, when he appeared in several photographs that Paola published on her Instagram profile, where they appear very much in love.

Although it was a few months ago that José Eduardo and Paola’s relationship was made public, the truth is that they have been in a relationship for much longer, however, the actor had wanted to enjoy this stage in private. things and not everything to be published, or uploading, or anything, but then many people believe that uploading things to networks means giving love or that that is the importance you give to the couple, “he said in an interview for the Hoy program.