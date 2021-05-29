This is how Johnny and Daniel’s relationship will be in the fourth season of Cobra Kai

Share

In the fourth season of the Cobra Kai series, the dynamic between the two great protagonists, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, will change.

Without a doubt, the epicenter of the series Cobra Kai from Netflix is the rivalry between Johnny lawrence Y Daniel LaRusso, but things will change from now on. This is how the actor himself explained it William Zabka:

“It is a complicated feeling. For one thing, Daniel practically saved him. Kreese was about to strangle him. So, I think it’s purged at the time. There is a void between them, but he is empowered with Daniel and there is a good feeling of burying the hatchet. But there is also great intensity in the new season of Cobra Kai. They now have a common enemy in Kreese. So the feeling of that was a relief in the sense of: I have a partner and we have the same goal here. But we have a lot of work to do and there is still a lot of history between us. And we are both different. And maybe it’s like: We want this to work, and now here we go. “

The fourth season will have a new enemy.

Now the dojo Cobra Kai belonging to John Kreese (Martin Kove) so Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) had to create his own karate school called the Fang of the eagle. But there will be a new difficulty as it will return Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffin). The villain of Karate Kid III: The Final Challenge, the movie released in 1989. So we may see a great confrontation between the four.

In addition, there may be a new tournament in the valley, which will cause new fights between the young students of the different dojos. And surely they have prepared many more surprises and “fan service” of the movies of the 80s and 90s.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new episodes of the Cobra Kai series? Currently you can see the first three seasons in Netflix.

