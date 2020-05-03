One of the actors who is stealing the reflectors is Joaquin PhoenixHis performance in ‘Joker’ has given him great satisfaction, such as winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor and being nominated for the Bafta Awards in the same category, but in addition to that, he has shown himself to be a real-life hero, as Joaquin Phoenix will wear the same outfit for the awards.

The ‘Joker’ movie was one of the biggest movies of this 2019, because despite having one of the lowest budgets regarding these productions, it managed to reach the billion dollars despite having the R restriction, but much of this merit is thanks to Phoenix’s performance.

During an interview, he confessed that Joaquin Phoenix will wear the same suit for all the awards that come, this to seek to raise awareness and avoid polluting more, since, as is known, the fashion industry is one of the most polluting in the world.

Through social networks, the brand that designed the suit for the actor disclosed the reasons for this decision, joining the cause to avoid further environmental contamination.

“This man is a winner … wearing personalized Stella because he chooses to make decisions for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to use this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. We are proud to join forces with you. ”

This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you … x Stella # JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN – Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020

This 45-year-old actor is one of the strongest candidates for the Oscar nomination for best actor, as well as director Todd Phillips for Best Director, nominations to be announced on January 13.