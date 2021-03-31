This is how Jennifer Aniston would support Brad Pitt in his legal battle with Angelina Jolie



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Photo: BORIS HORVAT / AFP / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston decided to leave behind his past quarrels with his ex-partner, Brad Pitt, to provide him with moral support in his legal battle against the actress Angelina Jolie, according to Mirror.

According to recent reports, Pitt is devastated that Jolie stated that she was prepared to provide evidence of alleged domestic violence that the famous man used against her.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star was also downcast by reports that his eldest son, Maddox, is apparently going to testify against him in court.

Aniston has decided to intervene on Pitt’s behalf to give him comfort in the process, according to sources close to him.

“As soon as the allegations of domestic violence were made public, Jen contacted Brad directly,” said an insider.

“She wanted him to know that she would be there for him, no matter what, and he repeated that he would appear in court if he had to, although she knows it would never come to that. “

The source added that the words of the protagonist of ‘Friend’s served as balm for Pitt’s soul, as he has felt lost after Jolie’s remarks.

The artist indicated in past interviews that his alcohol problem got out of control at the end of his marriage, and that after the breakup he walked away from drinking to stay sober.

It was a fight between Pitt and Maddox that occurred on a private jet flight back to the United States after a trip to France that caused Jolie to decide to file for divorce.

Now Aniston and her ex-partner have become closer due to the situation, which they both appreciate.

“This has definitely brought him closer. Right now, Brad is confused and very sore, and he has told Jen that he will never forget the help she has given him, ”added the insider.