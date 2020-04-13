Jenni Rivera She was one of the most controversial Mexican singers of her time, not only was she involved in scandals in the artistic medium but also he starred in fights with his fans. And it is that the Diva of the Band never kept anything for what he said what he thought without remorse.

This was demonstrated on one occasion that she was invited to the program El Gordo y la Flaca and put in her place Lili Estefan, Raúl de Molina and the entire production of the show. But before telling you what happened, we give you a little context.

And is that days before the program had had as a guest to Mariana Seoane who linked with Jenni to clarify a brush that both had. What happened was that La Diva de la Banda assured that she would not collaborate with Seoane because she believed that she did not have enough talent Furthermore, he considered that his success was due to “levers”. This obviously did not please Seoane at all.

So Seoane was invited to the show while Jenni was linked via satellite, however when the interpreter of “Apparently well” was giving a powerful speech about her artistic career, communication was unexpectedly cut off. Jenni was mocked in the forum of the program more than worrying.

When Rivera had the opportunity to respond to what happened in the El Gordo y la Flaca forum, she assured that she believed that the program had cut her off and it was not an accident as the producers claimed. So he decided to sing a verse from his song “La Mentada” where sent a forceful message to everyone involved in his sabotage.

After he stunned everyone on set, Jenni removed her microphone and left the room without turning back. This happened in 2005 and was so controversial that it was even included in the Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio series.

