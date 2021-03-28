This is how Jared Leto looks like the Joker in ‘Justice League’

HBO Max to Release “Justice League” “Snyder Cut” 0:55

(CNN) – Jared Leto is the Joker in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and he’s terrifying.

Vanity Fair released the first look at Leto’s version of the comic book villain, and Leto in a hospital gown can give you nightmares.

And, in case you’re wondering, it’s nothing like how Leto portrayed the Joker in “Suicide Squad” in 2016.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is a director’s cut of the 2017 film “Justice League,” based on the DC Comics. The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

Here’s what we know about the film, which will premiere on March 18 on HBO Max, according to Vanity Fair: “Joker appears in the new film during a sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. It is a dream sequence, a psychic vision experienced by Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, revealing what will happen if the superheroes fail to stop the attack. Joker is a kind of ghost of Christmas Present (the character of Charles Dickens), who provides motivation through terror.

