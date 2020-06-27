He NBA draft It will be held in the next month of October due to the calendar change that the NBA has established as a result of the global health problem of the coronavirus. The franchises that will fight in the lottery for the highest picks will arrive at the event more ‘blindly’ than ever, due to the fact that the same pandemic has not been able to carry out the different follow-ups to the future promises of the competition.

However, some players who arrive with higher expectations than the rest can be distinguished. One of them is James Wiseman, a 19-year-old American player, born on March 31, 2001 in the city of Nashville.

On his arrival at NCAA, the great experts of ESPN ranked Wiseman as the great rookie to choose in the 2020 Draft. However, due to legal reasons, the player did not play more than three games with the Memphis Tigers, in which he incidentally averaged 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 77% in field goals (TC).

The best qualities that James Wiseman possesses are, first of all, his physical and athletic conditions that make him perfect for the position of center. It has long arms and a fluidity of movements that are perfectly coupled with its great height and explosion.

Offensive rebounding is also one of the young player’s great strengths. Most of the score that adds up individually is through painting. His athletic ability also allows him to offer different options during games to enter the basket in transition.

The biggest unknown that the game of Wiseman picks up, and like that of practically any center, is its perimeter game. Occasionally he has been seen scoring from mid-range, and he has once managed to surprise with a triple basket. But undoubtedly this is his great task to improve his future career in the NBA.