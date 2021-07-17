This is how Jameela Jamil prepares to play the great villain of She-Hulk

Although there were trusted sources who leaked that Jameela Jamil had joined the cast of She-Hulk, this is the first time that the actress has commented on her move to Marvel.

A few weeks ago the news broke that Jameela Jamil had joined the cast of the next Disney + series She-Hulk, and that she would give life to the Marvel supervillain, Titania, but until now there had been no official confirmation from the studio or the actress herself, until now.

Jameela Jamil has confirmed her participation in She-Hulk by sharing a fun video on Instagram in which she sees her practicing a fight scene. “GAH !!! ??? what’s happening. Hands down the dumbest video I’ve ever made. I’m so excited! 😂 #marvel #mcu #shehulk ”.

This version of Titania is said to be a “Kardashian-style social media influencer in her 30s with a dark side.” Obviously, this would be a very different origin from the comics for Mary McPherran, whom Doctor Doom recruited on the battle planet during the Secret Wars of 1984, and gave her, along with Volcana, strength, endurance and superhuman powers to face the side. made up of superheroes.

Jamil joins the cast of She-Hulk consisting of Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry as a character named Amelia, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination and Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend (probably Jill Stevens).

Dead To Me director Kat Coiro will direct the pilot and several other episodes, while Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao will direct the writing room.

The She-Hulk series will premiere sometime in 2022 on the Disney + platform