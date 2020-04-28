Italy, the country in Europe most affected by the pandemic, authorized the opening of “strategic” sectors for its economy, such as the automotive industry.

..- The strategic industry of Italy, the third largest economy in Europe, slowly started to reactivate on Monday, although affected by the drastic security measures to avoid a rebound of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Italian government faces a difficult dilemma: “How to stop the pandemic, avoiding” irreversible “damages in the economy?”, Explained the head of government Giuseppe Conte when illustrating on Sunday, the calendar for the end of the confinement.

The country hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus, with more than 26,000 deaths, authorized as of Monday the opening of “strategic” sectors for the country’s economy, in particular the “most export-oriented productive and industrial activities”.

These include the automobile and fashion industries, penalized against their foreign rivals.

At the Mirafiori plant, in the northern suburbs of Turin, one hundred employees entered this Monday, to which some 150 more will join in the next 48 hours.

Engineers and team leaders first entered the historic Fiat Chrysler (FCA) car factory, followed by officials and workers, who had to go through a thermal scanner.

All received protection material: masks, gloves and glasses.

The brand works on several prototypes of the new electric Fiat 500, as do the 60 workers at the other Turin plant.

“A new beginning that will lead us to many others,” wrote the daily La Stampa, owned by the Agnelli-Elkann family, founders of Fiat.

At the Sevel plant, located in Atessa, in central Italy, Fiat and the French manufacturer PSA (Peugeot Citroën), specialized in utility vehicles and minivans, 6,000 of the 6,700 employees returned to the factory to resume production.

For this, 300,000 m2 were disinfected and 130 disinfectant gel dispensers and several cameras for temperature monitoring were installed. 600 points were also created to clean the work material itself.

“It is a concrete example of our commitment to the health of employees (…) fruit of extensive work with experts and virologists, also approved by union organizations,” said Pietro Gorlier, chief of operations for the Europe, Oriente region. FCA Middle and Africa.

In addition to the automotive industry, which contributes 5.6% of Italian GDP, the factory of the famous Ducati motorcycles, near Bologna (north), gradually resumed activities this Monday, although it favors teleworking for activities related to sales, marketing and finance .

The Fincantieri shipyards opened a week ago, with 10% of the employees and calculate a return to normality with all the staff by the end of May or the beginning of June.

Also Read: Coronavirus Collapses Italian Economy

May 4, crucial date

In the south of the country, the poorest area in the nation, large companies began to open their doors, including the Whirlpool appliance multinational, whose factory in Naples currently guarantees employment for 420 people.

Further south in Reggio di Calabria, the Hitachi Rail factory, which produces railway components for everyone, gradually resumed production.

The aeronautical giant Leonardo SpA, the second Italian industrial group, specialized in the aeronautics sector as well as defense systems and helicopters, has practically ceased its activities at its Grottaglie plant, near Taranto (south), where it produces carbon fiber sections for the fuselage of the Boeing 787.

Starting May 4, Italy will reopen “the entire manufacturing and construction sector, as well as wholesale trade for those sectors,” Conte said.

The drastic measures to stop the pandemic paralyzed the Italian economy and according to government forecasts, Italy will go into recession this year, with an 8% drop in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The public deficit will therefore increase this year by 10.4%, compared to the 2.2% expected before the outbreak of the virus, while the public debt should reach 155.7% of GDP, twenty points more than the percentage estimated before the epidemic.