this is how it works and these are its limitations

Rivers of ink have been written on the multi-device support of WhatsApp and, finally, it is already available in beta. This has been made known by Facebook, which ensures that the function is now available for some users of the trial version of WhatsApp, although with some limitations.

Thanks to this function, we can have WhatsApp installed on your mobile (only on one mobile, not on several) and on four other devices at the same time without having to have the phone connected. It is a small, but interesting evolution of WhatsApp and then we will see how it works.

Requirements to use multi-device WhatsApp

At the moment, the multi-device support of WhatsApp is available for users of the beta version of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business on iPhone and Android. Its operation is not very different from the current WhatsApp Web, since everything starts on the mobile and continues with the scanning of a QR code.

When we access the beta of the multi-device support we will have to re-link all the sessions in WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for desktop, so all the relevant QRs will have to be scanned again. Otherwise, operation for practical purposes is the same, although it has certain limitations.

For the moment there is no date for its global deploymentBut hopefully multi-device support will reach all users sooner rather than later.

The limitations of multi-device WhatsApp

Since the function is in beta, it is normal that there are things that do not work. From WhatsApp they affirm that, currently, these features are not supported in the multi-device beta. We quote verbatim:

You won’t be able to see real-time location on paired devices. You will not be able to pin chats on WhatsApp Web or Desktop. You will not be able to view or restore group invitations or join them from WhatsApp Web or Desktop. To do this, you will need to use your phone. You will not be able to send messages or call contacts who use a very outdated version of WhatsApp on their phones from your paired device. You will not be able to call from Portal or WhatsApp Desktop to linked devices that do not use the beta version for several devices. Other WhatsApp accounts will not work on your Portal unless they have been added to the beta version for multiple devices. WhatsApp Business users will not be able to edit their company name or labels from WhatsApp Web or Desktop.

This is how the multi-device support of WhatsApp works

How did Facebook make WhatsApp multi-device? First, they have had to address the identity keys of the devices. Until now, all WhatsApp users were identified with a unique key from which all encrypted communications were derived. Now with this new feature, each device has its own key.

The WhatsApp server maintains a correspondence between the account of each user and all the identities of their devices, so that when the user wants to send a message, get the keys of all devices from the server. This approach is called client-fanout.

When we send a message by WhatsApp, the app establishes a peer-encrypted session between sender and contact. To address multi-device support, what WhatsApp does is encrypt the message on the client that we are using (mobile, computer, Portal …) and transmits it as many times as there are devices in the device list of the sender and receiver. In this way the message is encrypted regardless of the client.

Diagram of how multi-device WhatsApp works.

As for video calls and calls, to maintain end-to-end encryption on various devices WhatsApp does the following:

The sender generates a set of 32-byte random SRTP master secret keys for each of the recipient’s devices. The sender sends an incoming call message (using the client-fanout approach we discussed earlier) to each of the recipient’s devices. Each recipient’s device receives this message, which contains the encrypted SRTP master secret key. If the contact answers the call from one of the devices, an encrypted SRTP call is initiated, protected by the SRTP master secret key generated for that device.

For group calls, the server randomly selects a device that is on the call (either the sender or a device on which a user has accepted the call) to generate the master key, which it then sends to other active participating devices through end-to-end peer-to-peer encryption. This process is repeated, and the keys are reset each time someone joins or leaves the call.

Another question that may arise is, is the conversation history kept between all devices? The answer is yes. WhatsApp synchronizes the message history and other data of the app, such as the names of the contacts or if there are messages highlighted in a conversation between all the devices. All this data is also encrypted.

To sync message history, when a secondary device is paired, the primary encrypts the chats and transfers them to the secondary. The key for these chats is delivered to the new device via an end-to-end encrypted message. When the secondary device downloads, decrypts, unpacks, and stores messages, the secondary device can access the message history from its own local database.

There is other data in the app that requires “more than an initial transfer from the phone,” they say from Facebook. In addition, a continuous sync when someone modifies the app state (adding a contact or silencing a chat, for example).

“To solve this, the WhatsApp server safely stores a copy of the status of each application that can be accessed by all of someone’s devices,” they explain from Facebook. All that information is end-to-end encrypted with keys that “constantly change and only know the devices of each user.”