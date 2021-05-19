this is how it wants to host 250,000 inhabitants on Mars

We still have decades to get to mars, if we do, but with the progress of SpaceX and space exploration in general, it is not so far-fetched. The astronauts will arrive first and then, perhaps, a permanent colony of humans. Where will they live? A group of designers have an interesting idea about it: in Nüwa.

It is not the first nor probably the last idea of ​​a Martian city that we see. The Detrell team, made up of creators of the architecture studio ABIBOO Studio and the Sustainable Offworld Network (SONet) community, is behind this plan. A plan that they are going to present to The Mars Society.

A city underground

On the official website of ABIBOO Studio they explain the idea behind this project: to create a proposal for a Martian metropolis. Your plans for Nüwa would accommodate up to 250,000 residents. All of them underground, in order to shelter from the radiation and temperatures of the neighboring planet, the city would be embedded in the Tempe Mensa cliff. They say this would also protect its citizens from meteorites, while also receiving indirect sunlight.

Inside we would be before some macro-buildings connected with elevators and high-speed rails. Residents would lead normal life inside these facilities, although they could also experience the outside thanks to the windows that protrude from each building to have views from the cliff.

The idea is also establish a line of communication with the Earth. Every 26 months there would be a trip to Earth and back. A trip that would cost around $ 300,000.

The challenge, they tell CNET, is power make it a self-sufficient city. A city that can create its own oxygen (we are working on it), that recycles what it consumes and that can obtain water and food to survive.

Building such a city would undoubtedly be an achievement for humanity, if not the greatest of all. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go and taking tiny steps is an effort of resources. We can count on the fingers of our hands the times we have reached Mars and we have not yet been able to bring anything from there, let alone send humans.

Nonetheless, the new space exploration and Mars in particular, it seems to liven things up. Just this year I have seen how three missions have conquered the planet. Perseverance is on the surface, as is the Chinese lander, while the UAE probe orbits to monitor from above.

