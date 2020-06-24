Almost all streaming services offer the ability to view your movies and series from the web and mobile applications. The problem is that there are very few platforms that offer desktop applications. In macOS none of the big ones exists, except for Apple TV +, of course, while in Windows there is Netflix.

To expand the functions of the web, Amazon Prime Video finally has an application for Windows 10, and what is more strange depending on the case, it has it in the Store. The problem is that we have not been able to test it because its download is not yet active in Spain. In other markets can be downloaded, but does not allow login.

This is Amazon Prime Video for Windows 10

Although we cannot test it, since it is not available for download, we cannot speak at first hand about how Amazon Prime Video works in Windows 10, but we do know that The great advantage of the application over the web is that it allows you to download to play content offline. Until now, this was something that we could only do with Netflix on the platform, and on trips, it required using a tablet with iOS or Android or a smartphone to play offline.

Presumably, you can also choose download and playback quality, in order to save data and storage. Otherwise it looks very similar to the versions of iOS and Android on tablets, with a side menu where we can see our content, downloads, kids mode, channels and store, now that Amazon has integrated movie purchase on the platform. As for channels, it is a function that allows you to integrate content from other platforms, such as HBO or STARZ, in a similar way as Apple TV does, but it seems that at the moment it will be limited to the United States.

X-Rays are also present, which allow to know scene by scene in a series or movie which actors appear in it, with specific additions such as trivia. Finally, although it is not confirmed by Amazon itself, in the captures the terms HDR and UHD are mentioned, which implies that on PCs with screens compatible with 4K and HDR, we can view content with such quality.

Source | XDA-Developers

