There is a list of coronavirus symptoms that many can now recite from memory. And then there is how it really feels when you have it. (Thoka Maer via The New York Times)

More than a million people in the United States have become involuntary hosts for the coronavirus. We speak to some who became ill – in many cases seriously – and have already recovered. They described in vivid terms what it was like to endure this terrifying and disorienting illness.

Aaron M. Kinchen

Kinchen, 39, is a stylist at film productions in Jersey City.

I woke up with a headache that was in the top five of my life, as if someone inside my head was trying to gouge out my eyes. I had a fever of 38 degrees Celsius.

The fever passed, and then I had nausea and a metallic taste in my mouth. I was hungry, and then the taste of the food was not appetizing. I put some onions in the instant pot to sauté. I put my face in the pot, but I couldn’t smell the onions. I was dripping nose, that lasted a couple of days.

My partner had a cough and shortness of breath. I just started to sob. I was totally scared. Together, they took the nasal swab test, and it felt like a piece of our brain was pulled out.

My partner got his result in 10 days. I received mine at 22.

LaToya Henry

Henry, 43, owns a public relations firm in Lathrup Village, Michigan.

It happened so fast. Monday I am in the parking lot of my allergist’s office with a backache and a cough that I thought was a sinus infection. On Saturday, I am in an ambulance on the way to emergencies.

Three days later, the doctors induced me into a coma and put me on a ventilator. I was in the hospital for two weeks.

Everything hurt. Nothing in my body seemed to work. I felt so beaten, like I had been in a boxing ring with Mike Tyson. I had a fever and chills: one minute my teeth were chattering and the next minute I was sweating like I was in a sauna.

And that heavy, hoarse cough, gosh. The cough shook my entire body. Do you know what a car sounds like when the engine is sizzling? This is how it sounded.

My sister told me to fight. All I could do was pray, because my body was finished.

David hammer

Hammer, 45, is an investigative reporter in New Orleans.

On the 10th I woke up at 2:30 a.m. holding a pillow against my chest. I felt there was an anvil on my chest. Not a pain, not a twinge: just very heavy.

When I told my wife that I had this terrible pressure on my chest, she said, “Sit down.” He made me a tea, and told me to cough.

She had never had a panic attack before, but she had never felt anything like this. I started to feel tingling in my fingers and limbs, and I started to think, “This is a heart attack.”

What I was experiencing was not extreme difficulty breathing, it was panic over whether I had extreme difficulty breathing.

What makes this so scary is that it is not linear, and the recovery is not linear.

Ruth Backlund

Backlund, 72, is a retired French teacher in Anacortes, Washington.

You are so paranoid because all these strange symptoms appear that you have never read about. There is such a wide range of symptoms that you just wait for the worst to happen. You always ask yourself, “Is this the virus?”

One of my friends started to improve and eventually died. Several people started to feel better, and then they got worse. So you never have much confidence. For at least a couple of weeks, you just don’t trust it, because it could go wrong.

I don’t want to have this ever again. It is a pretty horrible feeling. It’s so weird the way you swear it’s mutating into your body every day, trying something else.

* *

Mark Backlund

Backlund,

73, is a psychiatrist in Anacortes, Washington.

It was a waste of all energy and drive. There was no horizontal surface in my house that I didn’t want to lie on all day.

I didn’t want to do anything. And my brain was not working very well. I called him “the dark crown.”

She. Times sent a reporter and photographer to our home and took a picture of my wife at the piano and me with her, singing. I looked at the photograph the next day, and it looked like Skeletor.

I looked at her and thought, “I have to start taking this seriously.” I had to slap myself in the face and say, “You have to start eating, and you have to start drinking.”

Jared Miller

Miller, 27, lives in Brooklyn and is the general manager of a food delivery platform.

It felt like a very long hangover. If I smelled something, I felt nauseous. The general weakness that your body feels, but more severe.

It was chills on a level I had never experienced before. Intense tremor It was very difficult to move. I had really intense body aches. I felt like I was in a UFC fight, all hit.

Doing anything other than lie in bed and sleep was difficult. It had to be in the correct position so that the chest did not hurt. Or being in a certain position to be able to breathe deeply and comfortably.

It’s like deep in your chest. You feel it. There is definitely something inside of me, and I am definitely infected with something.

Clement Chow

Chow, 38, is an assistant professor of human genetics in Salt Lake City.

Walking made me lose my breath. I was just panting. It felt like I was drowning.

I was in the intensive care unit during my entire hospital stay: five days. The scariest part was being alone. My wife left me in the emergency room and they asked her to leave. I did not see her or my children again until they released me.

While in the intensive care unit, I spent sleepless nights wondering if I was going to die. The first night they told me they might have to intubate me, and I spent that whole night wondering if I would ever see my family again.

Physical pain was managed with medications and oxygen. But the loneliness was real. The hospital team also wore protective gear, so the interactions were very impersonal. I still don’t know what any of the staff looks like.

I had a great staff. They are wonderful. I just hadn’t realized that looking at people’s faces was so important to feeling safe.

Lauren Taylor

Taylor, 71, is a geriatric social worker in New York.

I had a tight chest, I had a fever, my appetite was disappearing and I had digestive problems. I lost three kilos. I called my doctor, and she said she needed to go to the hospital.

They put me in an isolation room, took my vital signs, tested me with swabs and a chest x-ray. He came back showing multifocal pneumonia. An emergency doctor told me: “You can still breathe on your own. You better go home. If something changes, let me know, but we are about to run out of equipment in six days. ”

My fever ended two weeks after the emergency room visit. There were a couple of days when I thought, “I’m not going to make it: this is taking over my body.”

I am at the beginning of a very long recovery. Yesterday morning I woke up feeling that I was having trouble breathing. The doctor said it was a scare, not a relapse.

David Lat

Lat, 44, is a legal affairs journalist and recruiter in New York.

I could barely walk or even stop, perhaps because I didn’t get enough oxygen. But luckily, I was strong enough to get to the nearest emergency room, which was where I should be.

The intubation itself seemed like a scene from ER or Chicago Hope, one of controlled intensity. I slept hooked up to the fan for the next six days or so. Later, I was told that I had woken up several times, sometimes to try to remove the breathing tube or to write questions. But I don’t remember any of this.

When I woke up, I felt like Rip Van Winkle. It was as if those six days had not passed. In my first conversation with my husband after I was extubated, I returned to the same topic we had been discussing before I was intubated: if I could bring a backpack with clothes and books to the hospital.

Kadambari Wade

Wade, 44, lives in Chandler, Arizona, and works for a security and surveillance company.

I have never felt more strange. My body felt like it didn’t belong to me. I had maddening back pain. Sometimes I felt like I couldn’t move my shoulders.

I had a raw, dry cough, and fevers soared in the night. I have a caesarean scar from ten years ago that hurt again because I was coughing a lot.

Everything I did left me feeling breathless, and the simple act of getting up and taking a shower was exhausting.

He had no appetite. I had to force myself to eat. I lost four kilos.

The only thing I can say to anyone else, especially those who don’t know what they have and wonder, is: “If you can get up and walk a little, walk two more steps. Just do what you can to keep moving. ”

Thoka maer

Maer, 35, illustrated this piece and lives in New York.

It is not like a common cold, where you feel a sore throat and a cold. It just goes straight to your lungs, and you feel the other symptoms come out of there.

My stomach pain was so bad, I felt like I had appendicitis. I also had a bad cough, shortness of breath, and heaviness in my lungs. I slept 19 hours a day, and still felt that it wasn’t enough.

When I started to recover, I lost my sense of smell and taste. It happened in one day.

The entire recovery process is two steps forward, one step back. You keep asking yourself all the time, “Is it done?”

When it was over, I woke up feeling like I had dropped a weight. It feels like I have a card to get out of jail now that I can move outside a little more freely.

Produced by Antonio de Luca. The interviews, which were edited and condensed for clarity, were done by Audra D.S. Burch, Clinton Cargill, Jake Frankenfield, Amy Harmon, Campbell Robertson, Shreeya Sinha, and Farah Stockman.

(Thoka Maer via The New York Times)