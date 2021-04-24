This is how it feels to go full blast in a Volkswagen Golf with 64 hp and more than 1 million kilometers

When we talk about acceleration in a carWe typically refer to some of the most impressive supercars on the planet. In fact, they’re as absurdly powerful as and capable of getting your license removed with a single stomp on the gas. However, this time we come up with something totally opposite, since the protagonist of this post is a Volkswagen golf third generation (Mk.III) with a modest diesel engine.

Specifically, we are talking about a 1995 unit equipped with the four-cylinder block of 1.9 litersatmospheric (1Y), known worldwide for its simplicity and for being practically indestructible. As such, this has been taken to some incredible 1.1 million kilometers, and the lack of a turbocharger means that the power and torque figures are modest to say the least: 64 hp at 4,400 rpm and 124 Nm between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm. Below this, only the 1.4-liter gasoline engine with 60 hp and 107 Nm of torque was located.

The claims are not high in terms of benefits, setting a time to do the 0 to 100 km / h on 17.6 seconds. Get your maximum speed of 156 km / hSo it takes some time. Yes, a 26-year-old Volkswagen Golf with steel wheels isn’t exactly a particularly interesting vehicle, especially if the paint is peeling and the steering wheel has had a life of scouring hands. However, these conditions make the Golf’s quest for speed glory even more satisfying.

Volkswagen Golf Mk.III (1991-1997)

It’s peculiarly relaxing rather than agonizing to see the way the speed gradually increases, and that the compact German needs about two minutes to exceed approximately 50 km / h extra when joining a section of the motorway without speed limit on the most famous road network in Germany, the Autobahn. For an oil burner built more than a quarter century ago, it doesn’t sound too bad for the most part, although it does get loud as you get closer to the red line.

The driver has to brake a few times due to speed limits entering through the raised gantries and after getting stuck behind slower vehicles, but finally, after about six minutes of trying, the little Golf succeeds. The compact old man with three doors reaches a maximum of 170 km / h on the speedometer, which can be translated into those little more than 150 km / h that it declared in the technical sheet at the time that it was new (remember that the speedometer never shows the real speed).

The modern equivalent of the car would be the diesel access version of the latest Golf (Mk.VIII), which comes with a turbocharged engine (TDI) from 2.0 liters much more powerful: 116 hp at 2,750 rpm and 300 Nm between 1,600 and 2,500 rpm. The latter reaches its top speed of 202 km / h much faster than its 1995 predecessor, but the sense of accomplishment will not be as high. In the end, that 1.9 block of diesel without turbocharger gave rise to the SDI (atmospheric) and TDI (turbo) units that have given Volkswagen so many joys until 2015.

Source: TopSpeedGermany

Via: YouTube