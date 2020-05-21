Plex has announced the launch on Plex Pass of Skip intro functionality (Skip introduction as it is usually known in Spanish). A feature that, as its name suggests, allows us to skip the series header.

The option of skip the summaries or introductions of the series is not new. We have known her for about three years when Netflix started launching it on her platform thinking especially, but not only, of series marathons. Moments in which a good number of episodes in a row are consumed and saving the series headers (and also the credits) makes viewing even easier.

The secret ingredient of the feature is the creation of an audio fingerprint from the histogram of each episode

The interesting thing about the arrival of the Skip intro function to the Plex payment service is how it works. Which? Basically, analyze our series.

This is how Plex analyzes our series to allow us to skip the introductions

Plex engineers have solved the detection of introductions of any type of program by means of an interesting analysis system. A study that allows these parts to be detected automatically, and as we incorporate content into the platform’s library, without requiring manual identification.

The system works in the background by pattern recognition and creating an audio fingerprint from the histogram of each episode in a given season of each television program. That is, they say humorously, the “secret ingredient”.

An example of histogram analyzed by Plex.

“It turns out that the vast majority of intros on the shows share common audio signatures across all their episodes (at least for a specific season). After applying some heuristics and a bit of Special Sauce ™, we are able to accurately predict (in almost all cases) when the introduction begins and ends “

This happens as long as the introductory sequence lasts for at least 20 seconds. Plex is in charge of looking for parts of the production that sound the same or similar and, with this, is able to determine where the introduction is located in order to skip it. And it does not look for exact similarities because, as we know, many series can slightly change their beginning from one episode to another, from one season to another or undergo changes depending on the regional version in question. If so, too many times it would not work.

Share



Plex Pass enables the ‘Skip Intro’ function: this is how it analyzes your series so that you can skip its header