This is how Israel Adesanya reacted live to Conor McGregor’s injury

Conor McGregor’s injury at UFC 264 is causing all kinds of reactions. Now we know, live, that of Israel Adesanya. The UFC middleweight world champion was watching the Irishman’s main fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday night on PPV and He was stunned by what happened, like the rest of the world.

In the video you can hear “The Last Stylebender” comment: “It was a good fight. I like the way Conor started the fight. This is one of the reasons I don’t guillotine, because Eugene (Bareman, his coach) says that if you miss a guillotine, you’re on the ground. That’s the problem. And it was tight. It was tight, but the cage was close, so Dustin was able to defend himself.

Notice

The 185-pound monarch continued, “So Dustin, hell, he recovered. There was a time when he was on top and it was like dropping bombs. The pace at which he was pitching was simply unnerving to Conor. Credit to Conor too because from below he was throwing punches, throwing elbows, going insane. That was a strange accident. It was a crazy fight. They will definitely do it again. They will fight again and then we will all see«Concludes Israel Adesanya.

