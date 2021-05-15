This is how Isabella Camil looked when she was Luis Miguel’s girlfriend | INSTAGRAM

After seeing the entertaining series of Luis Miguel by Netflix It has surely made you curious to know how the characters looked in real life so this time we will approach one of the brides who had the Sun of Mexico and that appears right in the chapters of the aforementioned series.

That’s right, it’s about the couple that is played by Camila Sodi and that he spends a good time with the singer even though he did not stay with her and that they had certain difficulties at a point that seems to have no return.

As surely again noticed in the entertainment piece of Netflix Luis Miguel’s career was never easy, neither was his family life with his father Luis Rey, who constantly insisted that his son become famous, which is why so much non-stop work originated a person with certain social difficulties that will be reflected in his personal relationships.

That is why it has been inside thousands of rumors in the world of show and his personal life, something the media have always loved to pay attention to and comment on.

This is why addressing one of the most important events for him in love was the relationship he had with Isabella Camil, with whom if I manage to spend some time together and that she herself has confessed what it was like to be Luis Mi’s girlfriend.

At the beginning of the series we can see that he was with one of his first loves Mariana Yazbek, who is a photographer both on and off the Netflix series. By the time he was about to turn 18, Luis Miguel was in love with the Mexican photographer who stole his heart with her beauty and cute personality.

Many now wonder what the ex-girlfriends of the Sun of Mexico look like, in fact it has been spoken very few times about what he lived with Isabella but at one time he declared for Ventaneando that what they had was “very nice.”

This is the reason why we now approach a photograph of the young woman in her glory days when she was dating Luis Miguel himself.

At present Isabella is married to the author and now politician Sergio Mayer they met in the recordings of the soap opera the most beautiful ugly in 2006 they fell in love and got married. These celebrities had children their first daughter Victoria and later Camila Antonia, they sometimes share photographs of them on their social networks in their family moments.